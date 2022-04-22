Uganda Premier League

Express FC 0-2 Onduparaka FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 22-04-2022

Onduparaka all but confirmed their status in the Uganda Premier League thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Express FC at Wankulukuku on Friday.

Captain Shaban Muhammad scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season on an afternoon that Onduparaka were clinical infront of goal.

They took the lead inside four minutes as Shaban pounced an a hauler by Joel Mutakubwa to roll the ball into an empty net.

His second came at the start of the second half, lashing onto a Rashid Yakini pass before dinking the ball over the stranded Mutakubwa.

It was a game that saw the Caterpillars on the back foot for the best part with Norman Ojik’s strike which was comfortable for Mutakubwa, their only other telling effort on goal.

For Express, they created morethan enough chances to win the contest but were let down by poor finishing.

Eric Kambale who has struggled infront of goal was missing the lion-share of the chances.

The forward shot tamely at Muwanga early in the game, blasted over Faizo Ssekyanzi’s knock-down and was expertly denied by Muwanga off a header.

With time running out, James Odoch’s side three the kitchen sink at the Caterpillars and came as close as two goal-line clearances from Dennis Ojara but it could just not be.

Enock Walusimbi sent an effort over while it was easier to score while Enock Ssebaggala beat the entire back-line before the combination of Muwanga and Ojara ensure the ball didn’t cross the line.

Victory takes Onduparaka to 33 points and into 8th on the Log.

The loss is Express’ 4th for the season and they stay in 6th with 42 points from 26 games.

In their next fixtures, Express are away to Vipers SC on Friday, April 29 while Onduparaka visit BUL FC the day later.

