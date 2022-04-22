Uganda Premier League

Friday, April 22nd

Police Vs URA FC @4pm

Phillip Omondi Stadium – Lugogo

For the first time in the past four seasons, Police FC will be without Abdallah Mubiru on their touchline when they take to the field of play.

After their recent poor performance, the did part ways with Mubiru last week.

They will have John Luyinda at the helm to see if they can survive relegation and he starts the reign on Friday at home to URA FC.

After losing all of their past three fixtures, Luyinda will be hoping to get Police back to winning ways.

On the other side, URA will be eager to also ensure they get their campaign back on track.

The Tax Collectors are coming off a disappointing result at home to run-away leaders Vipers, losing 3-0.

Sam Timbe headed side will have two new technical members in Mubarak Kiberu and Baker Mbowa following the departure of Simon Masaba and Billy Kiggunddu.

Sitting fourth on the log, URA are hoping to finish the campaign strongly.

Police will be without Eddy Kapampa, George Kiryowa and goalkeeper Abdul Kimera who are nursing injuries.

For the visitors, they continue to be without defenders Patrick Mbowa and Arafat Galiwango through injuries. However the rest of the squad is available for selection.

The will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. URA have are a superior head to head, winning 13 times with the hosts registering only three wins while the other seven games have ended in draws. Police find themselves in the drop zone with 24 points after 25 games. URA are currently fourth with 43 points this season.

