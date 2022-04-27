For the first time in history, FIA Rally Star has launched a global detection of talented rally drivers.

Organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and its National Sporting Authorities (ASNs), this innovative initiative will connect grassroots with Digital Motorsport to detect, train and support the future stars of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

The ultimate objective of FIA Rally Star is to detect, train and develop drivers who have the potential to become future stars of the World Rally Championship.

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) is one of fifty-five (55) ASNs involved in the selection program.

The first stage is that of mass detection. ASNs will organise events allowing young people aged 17 to 26 years to show their skills.

Uganda’s selection program is scheduled for Saturday 30th April, 2022 at the X-Drive

Motorsport Simulator, Garden City.

Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) General Secretary Irene Leila Mayanja said;

“We are excited to be part of this project. Uganda has a number of young drivers. Through our autocross championship, we have encouraged such drivers to start racing. Now, with this FIA program, they could easily get to the world rally championship.”

Reynolds Kibira, FMU’s Ag. Deputy Vice President in charge of Motor rally emphasised that the program will help the country’s budding drivers have an easier passage into world rally.

“Usually starting a rally career here is expensive. This program is cost effective. The candidates for this program now have a chance to work their way easily to the world stage,” he said.

X-Drive Motorsport Simulator proprietor and also 2017 Uganda rally champion Christakis Fitidis expressed his delight about the talent detection program.

“This is one of the best opportunities for any ambitious driver. It is the quickest way to being a top driver. Our facility is available for the young drivers to practice.”

Candidates can register on ug.fiarallystar.com/en/kampala-digital-challenge to participate in the selection program.

The second phase consists of having the best representatives of each country compete in six Continental Finals (Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South America and North America).

The African Finals will be held from 27-29 May, 2022 at the Zwartkops raceway in South Africa.

The best qualifying candidate will follow through three more stages of coaching, training (2023), Two seasons in the Junior WRC (2024-2025) and a fully funded season in the WRC2 (2026).

