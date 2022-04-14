Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Kampala Region vs Uganda Cranes

St. Mbaga Major Seminary

Saturday, 16-04z2022 @4pm

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho has summoned a squad of 24 players to feature in the next Cranes Regional Tour match.

The Cranes will take on Kampala Region Select Team at St. Mbaga Major Seminary in Ggaba on Saturday, April 16.

The squad named is a blend of players featuring in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and StarTimes FUFA Big League.

It also features Faruku Miya who is still in the country as he is yet to find a new team following the termination of his contract at Ukrainian outfit Lviv.

The duo of defenders Abdul Aziizi Kayondo and Musa Ramathan who are bound to join Czech Republic outfit MFK Vyskov are also part of the squad.

The team will assemble at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi on Friday (tomorrow at 10am)

and have a trial match later in the day against the Buganda Masaza Select side, at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

All the aforementioned arrangements are aimed at getting the team ready for the forthcoming continental engagements that include the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Squad summoned

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Dennis Otim (Express FC), Jeans Wokorach (Ndejje University FC).

Defenders

James Begisa Mpenza (UPDF FC), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vyskov FC), Brian Mato (Proline FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Steven Namisi (Kataka FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Musa Ramathan (Vyskov FC), Ronald Owing (Calvary FC).

Midfielders

Ivan Serubiri (URA FC), Marvin Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Francis Odongo (Kataka FC), Sabir Andama (Calvary FC), Emmanuel Muiisa (Kataka FC), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Martin Kizza(Express FC).

Forwards

Rashid Kawawa (Arua Hill SC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Farouk Miya (Unattached), Michael Siwu (Blacks Power FC), Sharif Ssaka (Kyetume FC), Ezra Kaye Kizito (Kyetume FC).

