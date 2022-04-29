KAMPALA — After 2 consecutive seasons of COVID 19 interruptions, 2021/2022 season ended smoothly.

Lira New comers Blacks Power Football club emerged the champion a midst stiff competition from Maroons FC and Kyetume Football Club.

Blacks Power Football club becomes the second team from Northern Uganda to play in Uganda premier League after Boroboro Tigers Football Club that last appeared in the top tier in 2009/2010 season.

StarTimes FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League games are broadcasted live on StarTimes Local Sports Channel Sanyuka TV and on The Smart Phone via the StarTimes mobile streaming App known as StarTimes ON App.

“We congratulate Blacks Power FC, Maroons FC and Kyetume Football Club on their achievement this season and as StarTimes we welcome them in StarTimes Uganda Premier League,” Isma Lule Brand and Marketing director said.

StarTimes FUFA Big League and StarTimes Uganda Premier League are exclusive to StarTimes decoder in the lowest bouquet at UGX12,000 or UGX 13,500 on antenna decoder and Satellite decoder respectively.

Customers can also watch the games on Smart Phones via the StarTimes ON App at only UGS 2,900 APP subscription.

Customers can pay for a day, week or Monthly on their decoder to follows our local stars.

Related