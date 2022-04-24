Match Summary

5th T20 Match

Zimbabwe Ladies v Victoria Pearls

-Zimbabwe 86

-Uganda 75/7

-Zimbabwe won by 11 runs

The Victoria Pearls put on another great show with the ball but failed with the bat in chasing down a small target.

Janet Mbabazi (4/12) collected the Player of the Match award for her exceptional bowling at the back end of the innings after the opening bowlers had put on the squeeze. Zimbabwe bundled out for just 86.

In the chase, Kevin Awino was dismissed early with Janet Mbabazi and Shakira Shadick putting in the repair work.

However, the asking rate kept going up between them and the pressure led to the downfall of Janet Mbabazi as she tried to enforce things.

Another failure with the bat meant that the Victoria Pearls picked up their 5th loss on the tour which completely rules them out of being in the final.

The ladies will play their final game against Namibia on Monday before returning home.

