Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 05-04-2022

UPDF 0-1 KCCA FC

Bombo Military Grounds

KCCA FC defeated UPDF 3-0 in a Uganda Premier League game played at the Bombo Military Grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Goals from Sadat Anaku, Brian Aheebwa and an own goal by Donato Okello were the all KCC FC needed to take the day.

UPDF forward Ivan Ahimbisibwe had a chance to level matters, just before halftime but his penalty saved by goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

A Loss at home means UPDF have failed to win a second consecutive game after beating Gaddafi 3-1 last week.

A win also means KCCA FC have completed League double over UPDF having won 2-0 in the reverse fixture, earlier in the season.

As proceedings commenced on a hot afternoon, the hosts nearly broke the deadlock only for Ahimbisibwe to be denied by Ochan.

KCCA FC upped the tempo, in the early exchanges, piling the pressure on UPDF defense but couldn’t have a breakthrough.

They were eventually rewarded on 15 minutes as Anaku headed in the openerfrom close range.

James Begisa nearly levelled matters but his effort rattled off the cross bar, much to the relief of the Kasasiro Boys.

Just before halftime, Ezekiel Katende was brought down in the area but Ahimbisibwe saw his penalty saved.

Hosts could then start off the second half with high spirits of bringing the game level but KCCA FC looked a more determined side

Five minutes off the hour mark, KCCA doubled their lead through Okello’s own goal as the defender deflected Brian Majwega’s cross into the back of the net.

Ten minutes from time, Aheebwa poked in from close range after Yusuf Wasswa had failed to gather Anaku’s initial effort.

In their next fixtures, KCCA host Arua Hill at the Phillip Omondi Stadium on Monday 11th April while UPDF visit Busoga United the following day.

Related

Continue Reading