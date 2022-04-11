Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Arua Hill SC

Omondi Stadium

Monday, 11-04-2022 @4pm

KCCA FC will hope to continue pushing Vipers SC, all the way, when they take on Arua Hill SC on Monday afternoon.

Morley Byekwaso’s side are seven points behind the Venoms with just eight points to play.

To try and pull off what would be a remarkable come-back, KCCA have to continue winning their games and pray the Venoms drop points at some stage.

Off a 3-0 victory away to UPDF FC last weekend, the Kasasiro Boys will feel confident they can get the job done against Arua Hill.

However, it will not be an easy task against a side that has shown decent signs of improvement in the recent past.

After a shaky start to the campaign, Livingston Mbabazi’s side are currently unbeaten in their last seven encounters (W2 D5).

The Leopards start the day in 6th with 39 points and will climb into 4th with victory on Monday.

KCCA FC are sweating over the fitness of striker Patrick Kaddu who will undergo a late fitness test. Usama Arafat and Dominic Ayella have both returned from injury and school commitments, respectively. Julius Poloto, Gift Ali, Ibrahim Juma and Joseph Bukenya are all injured. Emmanuel Wasswa, Geofrey Wasswa and Brian Kayanja are long-term absentees.

Arua Hill will continue to be without the duo of Faizul Ibrahim and Robert Eseru who are both injured.

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. The first saw KCCA win 1-0 in Arua at the end of last November.

