Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 0-0 Arua Hill SC

Omondi Stadium

Monday, 11-04-2022

KCCA FC missed a chance to close the gap on leaders Vipers SC as they drew 0-0 at home to Arua Hill on Monday.

The Kasasiro who started the day seven points behind the leaders-Vipers could not unlock a solid Caterpillars’ defence led by eventual man-of-the-match Rashid Toha and center-back partner Bright Vuni.

It took Morley Byekwaso’s side 35 minutes to register a meaningful attempt on goal as Sadat Anaku headed Herbert Achayi’s freekick into the side-netting.

Arua Hill had the better opportunities on the day but Alfred Leku missed the best of the lot as he headed over a rebound after Innocent Media’s initial attempt had rattled the cross-bar.

It was a game that saw KCCA dominate mush of the possession but always looked vulnerable on the counter.

They were twice caught on the break, in the second half, but Allan Mugalu’s strike from outside the box sailed over the bar.

Alfred Leku who has been a menace for defences all season could have made Byekwaso’s side pay for a defensive laps but dragged an effort wide after beating both Achayi and Filbert Obenchan.

With time running out, substitute Charles Lwanga got a glorious opportunity to win it for KCCA but his rushed shot dragged wide while one-on-one with Richard Anyama.

The draw takes KCCA to 43 points, three points above third-placed URA FC having played a game less than the Tax Collectors.

For Arua Hill, they are now 5th on the standings with 40 points.

