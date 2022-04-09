Uganda Premier League

SC Villa 1-2 Express FC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Saturday, April 09

Express FC came back from a goal down to defeat SC Villa 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

They trailed through an Isaac Ogwang header after the striker found himself unmarked at the near post to glance Nicholas Kabonge’s freekick into the back of the net.

It took the Red Eagles only twelve minutes to level matters. Enock Ssebaggala controlled Martin Kizza’s poor corner before turning it goal-wards for Amir Kakomo to poke it into his own net.

Just after levelling matters, Express had goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima to thank for stopping Villa from regaining their lead as he expertly saved from Joseph Kafumbe.

The Red Eagles who were coming off a first win in nine competitive games grew into the game and started dominating.

Kambale could not direct Joseph Akandwanaho’s cross goal-wards before Ivan Mayanja blasted over from close range.

Against the run of play, Muhindo nearly headed Villa back ahead but his cautioned header was parried to safety by Kusiima.

In the second minute of the two added onto the first half, Kambale raced onto a Mayanja through ball before slotting it into the back of the net to put James Odoch’s side ahead.

The Red Eagles looked contented with the slim lead and sat back hoping to catch Villa on the counter.

The tactic nearly paid off mid-way through the second half but Ssebagala shot over after neat interplay with Kambale while Kizza failed to connect with the ball while one-on-one with substitute custodian Meddie Kibirige.

Villa tried to level matters late in the contest but Kusiima twice exhibited excellent reflexes to deny both Saddam Juma and Amir Kakomo.

The Jogoos who have struggled at the wrong end of the table all season could not find an equaliser as the Red Eagles took the day.

