Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants vs Express FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Wednesday, 12-11-2022 @4pm

Wakiso Giants FC will be out to make it back-to-back victories when they host Express FC on Wednesday.

Alex Gitta’s side are coming off a 1-0 win away to Tooro United FC last week.

The win was their first in three games having lost to both SC Villa and Onduparaka FC, prior.

Wakiso currently sit 7th on the standings with 36 points, level with their best tally since joining the top flight.

Their target is to now try and finish with as many points as possible and in a decent position.

For Express, their hopes of defending the Uganda Premier League disappeared in thin air as the season progressed.

Currently, they sit in sixth position with 39 points, 16 behind leaders Vipers SC who have played a game less.

In a season that promised much, the Red Eagles are forced to fight for a decent finish on the standings after on-and-off field issues that hurt them dearly.

Currently under interim head coach James Odoch, the Red Eagles have won their last two games. The second was the 2-1 win away to SC Villa in their last outing and it should work as motivation going into the game on Wednesday.

Express welcome back defender Murushid Juuko who has missed the last five games with a knee injury. Abel Etrude, Deus Bukenya and Godfrey Lwesibawa remain out. Isa Lumu also misses out due to suspension.

Wakiso Giants are without the suspended duo of Titus Ssematimba and Simon Namwanja. Hassan Wasswa is still out with injury. Matsiko Grant and Edward Satulo who missed the last game through injury are back.

This will be just the 4th meeting between the two sides since the first in 2019. Express hold a 100% record in this fixture, winning all of the previous three encounters. This will be the second time the two face off at Wakissha with the first ending in a 3-0 victory for the Red Eagles. James Odoch’s side won 1-0 in the first meeting this season.

