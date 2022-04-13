Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC 1-2 Express FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Wednesday, 13-04-2022

Express FC completed a league double over Wakiso Giants FC thanks to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Captain Enock Walusimbi scored both goals for the Red Eagles while Moses Aliro who has had a breakout season with the Purple Sharks was once again on the score sheet.

Express started the better of the two side and were rewarded on 12 minutes as Walusimbi poked home from close range after John Byamukama’s low corner somehow found it’s way into the six-yard box.

Eric Kambale could’ve doubled the Red Eagles’ lead but dragged his effort wide after capitalising on a defensive mix-up and finding himself one-on-one with Derrick Emukule.

Wakiso made Kambale pay for his wastefulness with Aliro combining with Frank Ssebufu before the former slotted past the on-rashing Denis Otim.

Having settled into the contest, the Purple Sharks pressed for a second before the break and Ssebufu nearly popped up with the goods only for him to shoot tamely at Otim after wiggling his way into the area.

Express would regain their lead three minutes into the second half as Joseph Akandwanaho glanced another Byamukama corner into the path of Walusimbi to head home from close range.

Wakiso tried to mount another way back to level terms but Lawrence Bukenya and Aliro could not work Otim with two shots from just-outside the area.

The last meaningful chance to equalize fell to Rahmat Ssenfuka who shot straight at Otim after he was expertly set up by the industrious Aliro.

The result means Express climb into 4th with 42 points while Wakiso stay in 7th on 36 points.

The other game played on Wednesday saw Bright Stars defeat Tooro United 2-1 at Buhinga Stadium.

Related