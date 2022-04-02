The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has confirmed that the 2022 CECAFA Women’s Senior Championship will be played between May 22 and June 05 in Uganda.

The dates were confirmed by FUFA in their latest Exco held at Mengo on Saturday, May 26.

This will be second time the Championship is held in Uganda. The first was held in Njeru, Jinja in 2016.

FUFA also confirmed a Local Organising Committee (LOC) which will be led by the FUFA 3rd vice president Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.

Ariga Rasoul will be the vice chairperson while Agnes Mugena, Rogers Mulindwa and Hajjati Aisha Nalule will also be members on the committee. One Person to be named by the NCS is also expected to join the committee.

The tournament will be expected to serve as a part of preparations for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be held in Morocco in July.

Uganda and Burundi are the only CECAFA Region nations that will taking part in the AWCON tournament in Morocco.

The Harambee Starlets of Kenya are the current defending champions having won the most recent edition held in Tanzania in 2019.

However, they won’t take part in the tournament since their Federation is currently serving a FIFA ban.

Related