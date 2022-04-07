The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) have, this week, confirmed the countries that will host the tournaments to be played in 2022.

Seven CECAFA tournaments including the Senior Women’s Championship will be played before the end of the year.

It is understood that the Executive Committee met on a Zoom meeting to evaluate the bid and make final decisions on the different hosts.

“Uganda will host the first tournament of the season, CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship slated for May 22 to June 5th. Uganda will also host the inaugural zonal qualifiers for the CAF Pan Africa Schools Cup.” Read a statement on the CECAFA Website.

It should be noted that this is the second time Uganda will host the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship, the first coming in 2016.

Uganda and Burundi who qualified for this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations will use the regional tournament as a preparation for the continental showpiece.

Ethiopia will host the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers, while Sudan who have not hosted any CECAFA competition in a long time, will host the AFCON U-20 Qualifiers.

Tanzania will host three tournaments including CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers, CECAFA U-23 Championship which also doubles as the AFCON U-23 Qualifiers and the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The dates for the rest of the tournaments will be confirmed at a later date.

