Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Onduparaka FC

Mutessa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Friday, April 22 @4pm

Express FC will be hoping to continue their fine run of form what they take on Onduparaka FC on Friday.

The Red Eagles have won their last three games, defeating Police FC, SC Villa and Wakiso Giants FC.

These are the first victories under James Odoch who replaced Wasswa Bbosa as head coach mid-way through the campaign.

Many things have changed at Wankulukuku with Odoch relaying more on the youth as compared to the experienced squad that was built by Bbosa.

It is the youthful set-up that will once again take to the field to try and gather three more points on Friday.

Eric Kambale who was their best player last season has been struggling to find his footing since the season started and hopefully, the visit of Onduparaka can kick-start his late season flourish.

However, that will not come with light work as Onduparaka are still trying to secure their status in the top flight, next season.

The Caterpillars start the day in 9th with 30 points, six above the relegation zone with four games to play.

They will all but secure participation in next year’s Uganda Premier League with another win and they will come into the contest knowing that.

Their form in the last few games has been top notch, winning all of their last four games.

Onduparaka has defeated Mbarara City, Wakiso Giants, Police FC and SC Villa.

Away to Express is a tough ask but the Caterpillars have always picked a decent result against the Red Eagles and will head into the game full of confidence.

Expres FC assistant captain Abel Etrude returns after an injury layoff. Mahad Yaya Kakooza and Godfrey Lwesibawa are still unavailable. Denis Otim misses out due to a cut on his eyebrow.

Onduparaka will still be without the injured Rashid Agau. Rashid Okocha is still serving a suspension until the end of the season.

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides since the first in 2016. In the past 11 meetings, Onduparaka have won four, Express two with the other five all ending in draws. Express come into the game unbeaten in their last four games against Onduparaka (W2 D2). However, the Caterpillars have won three of their last four games away to the Red Eagles save for the 2-0 loss at Wankulukuku last season. The two sides drew 1-1 in their first meeting this season.

