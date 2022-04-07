The 2022 Africa Rugby Men’s 7s tournament has been officially launched on Thursday, April 07.

The tournament which will be played at Kyadondo Rugby Ground will take place between April 23rd and 24th.

It’s launch was graced by representatives from Rugby Africa, Uganda Rugby Union and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

The tournament will feature 14 teams including defending champions Kenya, hosts Uganda plus; Ghana, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cameroon and Burundi.

The showpiece is a qualifier for Commonwealth Games and 7s Rugby World Cup. The first two teams will make it to the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July in Birmingham whilst all the podium finishers will get tickets to the global event scheduled for September in Cape Town.

Uganda last hosted this tournament in 2017 and won it. Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe is optimistic that the title will once again stay in Kampala.

“Our team started preparations long ago and I believe they’re in very fine shape.” Kayangwe said.

“The environment is very suitable for an event like this one and all teams should expect a great atmosphere.”

Participating teams are expected to start arriving in Uganda on 20th April 2022. Training schedules are slated for 22nd April 2022 at venues yet to be confirmed.

After round one fixtures, the teams will proceed to round two as per respective round one performances and subsequently to the latter stages of the tournament.

Round 1 Fixtures on April 23

-Kenya vs Senegal @8am

-Uganda vs Burundi @8:22am

-Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso @8:44am

-Madagascar vs Botswana @9:06am

-Namibia vs Ghana @9:28am

-Zambia vs Cameroon @9:50am

-Tunisia vs Mauritius @10:12am

Related