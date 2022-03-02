Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs Bright Stars

St. Mary’s Stadium

Wednesday, 02-03-2022 @4pm

Vipers will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Bright Stars at Kitende on Wednesday afternoon.

After winning three on the trot, Roberto Oliviera’s side drew 1-1 at UPDF in their last league outing.

The draw saw their lead at the top cut to just a point at the end of match-day 18.

However, they have since responded with a 3-1 win away to Kalongo United in the Cup and they will hope that momentum can be brought forward against the Stars.

With second-placed KCCA FC away to Express on Thursday, the Venoms know this is a chance to put more distance between themselves and the Kasasiro Boys.

For Bright Stars, they are desperate for points in attempt to escape the relegation zone.

Paul Kiwanuka’s charges currently sit second from bottom but are just a point away from safety.

They have improved since the start of the second round and are yet to lose a game.

They have drawn against Express and Police while taking care of SC Villa.

Off a breathtaking 1-0 win away to KCCA in the Cup, Bright Stars should feel confident they can cause another upset.

Vipers welcome back top scorer Ceaser Manzoki who missed the Uganda Cup victory due to a knock. Bright Anukani and Frank Tumwesigye are still out despite returning to training. Karim Watambala is in contention after shaking off an injury.

Bright Stars are expected to still be without captain Nelson Senkatuka who is injured. Methodius Jungu returns to the fold after overcoming an illness.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides since the first in November 2013.

Vipers have dominated this fixture in the past, winning it nine times and drawing the other seven.

The Venoms are also currently on a five-game winning run against the Stars. Te last time they failed to beat te Stars was in a 0-0 draw back in January 2019.

Vipers won the first meeting this season 1-0 back in December, at Kavumba.

