Uganda Premier League

Express FC 1-1 URA FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 18-03-2022

Express FC star-player Eric Kambale scored with 18 minutes to play as Express FC forced a 1-1 draw at home to URA FC on Friday.

The Congolese born striker took advantage of Ashraf Mandela’s indecisiveness to slot home the leveller after make-shift John Byamukama sent a low cross into the area.

It was a goal well deserved for the Red Eagles who dominated the second half, creating one chance after another.

They had fallen behind in a the first half after Sadiq Ssekyembe helped Patrick Mbowa’s effort on it’s way into the back of the net.

Either side got opportunities to take an early lead in the game but Viane Ssekajugo pulled his effort wide before both Joseph Akandwanaho and Sadiq Ssekyembe failed to work URA custodian Alionzi Nafian, at the other end.

After the break, it was all Express. The Red Eagles who have not won in seven successive League games took the game to URA but somehow failed to convert more often than not.

Akandwanaho could not bundle home from close range after pouncing onto Ivan Mayanja’s effort that bounced off the post, Enock Ssebaggala dragged his effort wide while Kambale shot straight at Alionzi.

Kambale would however not be denied twice as he expertly guided a lose ball into the back of the net after Mandela failed to clear his lines.

The draw does neither side any favours as Express stay in 7th with 31 points while URA remain third on 39.

The other game played on Friday saw BUL FC take care of Tooro United 2-0 at Bugembe.

