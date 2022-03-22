Uganda Cup – Round of 32

Express FC 0(3)-0(4) SC Villa

Mutessa II Stadium

Tuesday, 22-03-2022

SC Villa sealed a spot in the Uganda Cup round of 16 thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over arch rivals Express FC at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

The two sides drew 0-0 in 90 minutes in what was a reasonably cagy affair before Villa triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Both teams struggled to create clear opening in normal time with Express getting the more and better sniffs on goal.

Eric Kambale who has struggled to replicate his form last season missed two good attempts to give the Red Eagles a first half lead, seeing an effort deflected wide for a corner before heading weakly at Martin Ssenkooto.

The Congolese born forward also forced Martin Ssenkooto into a decent save from a freekick and also headed John Byamukama’s cross over.

With the game not going to plan, the two technical teams made substitutions in the first half. Express vice-captain Abel Etrude was replaced by George Ssenkaba while Villa sent on Nicholas Kabonge in place of the ineffective Ali Bayo.

Villa who came into the game on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions barely troubled Express custodian Chrispas Kusiima.

Their two worthy chances came in the second half with Joseph Kafumbe pulling an effort wide before substitute Benson Muhindo forced Kusiima into a brilliant low save off a half volleyed effort.

The two sides could not be separated in 90 minutes sending the contest into sudden death.

Both teams converted their opening three kicks before Express missed as Faizo Ssekyanzi sent his effort wide and Eric Kambale shot straight at substitute goalkeeper Yiga Yassin.

Either side of Ssekyanzi and Kambale’s misses, Saddam Juma joined Saddam Masereka, Nicholas Kabonge and Amir Kakomo in dispatching his kick to ensure Villla reach the last 16.

As a reward, the Jogoos will head to Arua to face Onduparaka FC in the last 16 of the competition.

In the other game played on Tuesday, BUL FC eliminated Bright Stars 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Uganda Cup continues on Wednesday with Maroons FC hosting Ndejje University at the Luzira Prisons Grounds.

