Uganda Cup

Wakiso Giants 3-0 UPDF FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Monday, March 21st

Wakiso Giants put on a commanding display as they eliminated UPDF FC from this year’s Uganda Cup, on Monday.

The Purple Sharks were rampant throughout the afternoon, winning 3-0.

Forward Moses Aliro struck twice while the other was scored by Ibrahim Kasule.

The former KCCA FC player opened the scoring inside eight minutes as he headed home Grant Matsiko’s cross.

His second came five minutes after halftime as he raced onto Ibrahim Kasule’s through-pass before dinking the ball over the stranded Brian Ziggi Bwete.

Aliro could’ve scored his first senior hattrick early in the second half but pulled his effort wide after he pounced onto a lose ball in the area.

It was a comfortable afternoon for the Purple Sharks who were always in control of proceedings.

Kasule who has blossomed since joining Wakiso last season, put the contest to bed, collecting from Ivan Bogere and poking the ball past Bwete at the near-post with 20 minutes to play.

For UPDF, it was yet another head-sinking display in a season that has been a disappointment so far.

Save for Bwete’s showboating in possession, there was little for them to smile about on Monday.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe saw an effort cleared off the line in the second half in what was the Army side’s best chance of the afternoon.

The win sees Wakiso join the likes of Booma FC, Vipers SC and Mbale Heroes in the last eight of the competition.

The Uganda Cup continues on Tuesday with two contests as Express FC host rivals SC Villa at Wankulukuku while BUL FC locks horns Solitilo Bright Stars.

