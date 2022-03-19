Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing one of Africa’s top footballers, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in crucial La Liga action on Sunday 20 March 2022.

Aubameyang was one of the biggest names to make a move in the January transfer window, as he switched Arsenal for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old has long wanted to have a taste of Spanish football (having played in France, Italy, Germany and England in his club career) and he seems to be enjoying life in Catalunya after some outstanding performances early in his career in the blue and red of Barca.

One of his first appearances for the club saw him score a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Valencia, underlining why he remains one of the deadliest strikers in European football, and he also contributed to their high-profile UEFA Europa League triumph over Napoli.

The Gabonese international explained that playing for Barca is an opportunity he could not ignore: “My father did it all with my lawyer and they can say it best,” he noted. “But the week before, we already knew that I could end up signing for Barca. The week before, there were already contacts and I knew it. I really wanted to go to Barca. I gave up my salary because it is an opportunity that you have once in your life.”

And this coming weekend ‘Auba’ will have the chance to appear in ‘El Clasico’, as Barcelona head to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a clash with arch rivals Real Madrid – and with revenge on their mind after suffering a home defeat to Los Blancos earlier in the 2021-22 season.

“He’s working really well, he came here needing minutes but he is getting them now,” Aubameyang’s Barca teammate Sergio Busquets said. “I hope he helps us like this because he is a great player and having him in the squad on a free transfer is a gift.”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez added, “He’s scored goals his whole career. He’s good in space. He’s mature, intelligent, humble and positive. I’m delighted with him.”

The Blaugrana boss and all their fans will be even more happy with the former Arsenal man if he can inspire a victory in the Spanish capital come Sunday night, in a match you can see LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

See Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the following match live on SuperSport:

Sunday 20 March

22:00: Real Madrid v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

