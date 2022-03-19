SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Roma and Lazio meet at the Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Sunday 20 March 2022.

The Rome derby, also known as the Derby della Capitale, sees Roma and Lazio battle for bragging rights in ‘The Eternal City’. Neither side has managed to hit their straps and challenge for top honours for this season, but that will do nothing to reduce the fiery nature of this rivalry.

“We know the importance of this game… for the players, the managers, the city, but especially the fans,” said Lazio striker Ciro Immobile. “Winning this derby is always a great moment, not just for that time but for all the season! We must do everything we can to beat Roma.”

Giallorossi striker Tammy Abraham, meanwhile, is chomping at the bit to help his side overcome Le Aquile: “I played in the first Rome derby earlier this season and unfortunately couldn’t get on the score sheet. I’d like that to be different this time, but more importantly I hope we win and avenge that defeat,” said the English striker.

Key players

Tammy Abraham – Roma’s leading scorer this season, Abraham’s switch from Chelsea to the Giallorossi has been a success, though the English striker would love to even further endear himself to supporters by scoring a goal or two in this clash.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio’s ultra-reliable goal scorer keeps on banging them in, but there is no opponent he enjoys scoring more against than Roma. If Immobile can find top form and good service, then the game will surely go the way of Le Aquile.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Roma and Lazio have met in 177 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1929. The Giallorossi have claimed 66 wins compared to 48 for Le Aquile, while 63 games have been drawn.

When the teams met earlier this season, at the Stadio Olimpico in September 2021, Lazio claimed a 3-2 home win thanks to goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Felipe Anderson. Roger Ibanez and Jordan Veretout netted for Roma.

Battles to watch

Henrikh Mkhitaryan v Lucas Leiva – Roma’s Mkhitaryan is a stylish and effective playmaker, but he’ll be up against a resolute and experienced defensive midfielder in the shape of 35-year-old Brazilian Lucas Leiva.

Bryan Cristante v Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Cristante will look to control the rhythm and tempo of proceedings in midfield, but the dynamic Milinkovic-Savic – and his ability to both create and score goals – will threaten Roma’s hopes of dominating the engine room.

Rick Karsdorp v Pedro – The Dutch right-back has been a mainstay for Roma this season and he’ll need to be at his resilient best to quell the threat of Spanish winger Pedro, who scored a vital goal when these teams last met.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 20 March

19:00: Roma v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football

