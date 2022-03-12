KALIRO — Budding rally driver, Rajiv Ruparelia has put up a fine display at the Kaliro Sugar Rally, comfortably ending day one in a driving seat.

On a perfect afternoon in Busoga region, the Ruparelia Group Managing Director turned rally driver pulled off an an impressive outing in his ‘RR – Double Trouble’ team —finishing ahead of established drivers including Alwi, Ponsiano Lwakataka, Sebuguzi and Kabega and four others.

Th two day rally is splint between Iganga and Kaliro districts with a total distance of 276 Kilometers. 124 of the Kilometers are competitive while 151 Kilometers will be covered in stages.

Rally lovers enjoyed action at the Nakalama Truck Parking Yard.

Sunday action will be in Kaliro.

Day one performance

Rajiv – 22:23:83 Alwi 22:51:47 Ponsiano- 23:01:12 Sebuguzi – 23:35:07 Kabega – 23:46:02 Mark 24:29:32 Arthur 24:35:53 Mukula – 24:49:93 Kepher – 25:33:56 Jonas 26:10:09.

