Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, March 01

-Police FC 4-2 Tooro United

-BUL FC 5-1 UPDF FC

-Onduparaka FC 0-0 Gaddafi FC

Uganda Police FC returned to winning ways by beating bottom-placed Tooro United 4-2 in at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

A goal each from Juma Balinnya, Tonny Mawejje, Marvin Oshaba and Herman Wasswa handed the Cops the points.

Ronald Magwali and Hussein Mwanje netted for the visitors.

The win means Police complete a league double over Tooro United having won 3-1 at Buhinga in the first round.

At Bugembe, BUL FC continued their fine form this season with a 5-1 humbling of UPDF on Tuesday.

In-form Karim Ndugwa opened the scoring for Alex Isabirye’s side on eight eight minutes.

Twelve minutes later, Ndugwa turned provider as he set up Simon Peter Oketch to double the hosts tally.

UPDF would be handed a route back into the contest, after the break as Walter Ochora put through his own net.

However, that is as close as they came to the point with Ibrahim Kazindula dispatching a penalty to restore BUL’s two-goal caution.

Oketch them put the result beyond doubt with his second and the Eastern Giants’ fourth of the day late in the game.

Inside the three minutes added onto the 90, substitute Ibrahim Nsimbe set up Richard Wandyaka to put the icing on the cake.

Victory means BUL stay in 4th place with 33 points while UPDF are 9th on 22 points from 19 games.

In Arua, Onduparaka FC and Gaddafi played out a goalless draw at the Green Light Stadium.

The two sides could not be separated at the end of the game despite both rattling the cross bar in the first half.

In the end, the two settled for a point each, one that sees Onduparaka move to 18 points but stay in 12th position.

For BUL, they also remain in 4th spot and now have 33 points from 19 games.

