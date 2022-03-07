URA FC striker Steven Mukwala and head coach Sam Timbe have been crowned the Uganda Premier League (UPL) player and manager of the months, respectively, for January and February.

The two were crowned at a ceremony held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo on Monday, March 07.

To win the award, Mukwala beat off competition from teammate Viane Ssekajugo and Vipers SC striker Ceaser Manzoki.

The striker scored six goals in four games and this is the second time he is winning award this season, having also won it in November.

Meanwhile, Timbe won the award after guiding URA to five victories, a draw and one loss in that period.

Timbe beat off competition from Vipers tactician Roberto Oliviera and KCCA FC head coach Morley Byekwaso.

The two (Mukwala and Timbe) were given a cash prize of UGX 1m and a plaque.

The two awards are given out at the start of every month.

