Forward Faruku Miya has been named in the Uganda Cranes squad to face Buganda Region this weekend.

The match will be played at the Mityana Ssaza Grounds on Sunday at 3pm.

Miya is one of 26 players that were named in the squad that was announced on Monday morning.

He is currently in Uganda having returned from Ukraine following the invasion of the European nation by Russia which forced him to flee.

Miya is still contracted to Ukrainian side FC Lviv but expected to leave in the near future as FIFA has granted players permission to leave Ukrainian clubs.

Charles Lukwago and Chris Akena are the two other foreign based players in the squad.

Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has also included Bunyaga Bruno of Impala Hills FC who scored the winning goal for Buddu in the 2022 Masaza Cup Final.

The Squad

Goalkeepers

Lukwago Charles (St George FC, Ethiopia), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Komakech Jack (Vipers SC).

Defenders

Begisa James (UPDF FC), Jurua Hassan (KCCA FC), Kayondo Azizi (Vipers Sc), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Satulo Edward (Wakiso Giants FC), Olouch Bob (Vipers SC), Mukundane Hillary (Vipers SC), Kizito Gavin (Sc Villa), Semakula Keneth (Sc Villa).

Midfielders

Kasonko George (BUL FC), Youngman Marvin (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Akena Chris (Unattached), Mutyaba Travis (Sc Villa), Bunyaga Bruno (Impala Hills FC, Buddu Masaza Team), Ssematimba Titus (Wakiso Giants FC), Mawa Oscar (Sc Villa), Kizza Martin (Express FC).

Strikers

Miya Faruku (Lviv, Ukraine), Basangwa Richard (Gaddafi FC), Leku Alfred (Arua Hills SC), Shaban Mohammed (Onduparaka FC).

Related