The FUFA Competitions Department has confirmed that twelve (12) teams will take part in the 2021/2022 FUFA Women Elite League season.

The confirmation was made after all 12 meet the club licensing requirements. The league is expected to kick off on Sunday, March 13.

The teams have been pooled into two groups under brand names, Elizabeth and Victoria with each comprising of six teams.

The grouping has been done based on the location of teams to ease the burden of transport during the league that will be played on home and away basis.

The top placed team in each group at the end of the season will join the FUFA Women Super League.

The groups

Elizabeth Group

-Acholi Queens

-EHCOS SS WFC

-Dynamic Jjeza WFC

-Kataka She FC

-Wakiso Hills WFC

-Makerere University WFC

Victoria Group

-King of Kings WFC

-Bunyaruguru Girls FC

-Asubo Gafford Ladies

-Isra Soccer Academy

-Luweero Giant Queens

-Ajax Queens FC

