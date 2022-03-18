Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs URA FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 18-03-2022 @4pm

Express FC will be hoping to put an end to their six-game winless streak when they host URA FC on Friday.

The Red Eagles last won a League game since the start of January when they beat Tooro United 2-0 away from home.

Since then, they have draw five and lost one of their six matches.

That form has seen them drop from 3rd to 7th on the standings, a position that is not welcome to the Red Eagles faithful.

For James Odoch, he is still searching for his first League victory since replacing Wasswa Bbosa as head coach of Express, on an interim basis.

Odoch has been in charge of three games, picking up just two out of a possible nine points.

Against URA, Express take on one of the three sides that are vying for this season’s title.

The Tax Collectors start the day in 3rd on 38 point, eight behind leaders Vipers SC who beat Busoga United 2-0 on Wednesday.

URA have been impressive of late, winning six of their last eight games (D1 L1).

However, their away form has been suspect as they have won only one of their last three trips on the road (L1 D1).

Against Express, they have a chance to make a serious statement regarding their targets this season and if they can win at Wankulukuku, they will have sent a clear message to the sides above them that they are genuine contenders.

Express will once again be with Martin Kizza who missed the draw at Gaddafi FC in the last game. Ivan Mayanja has also recovered from injury and expected to make the match-day squad. Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa is out with an ankle injury. Murushid Juuko and Mahad Yaya Kakooza have both been ruled out of the contest. Nicholas Kasozi remains out with a concussion while Abel Etrude will be a game-time decision.

URA set to welcome back Defender Benjamin Nyakoojo from an injury. Winger Joachim Ojera, Najib Fessali and Hassan Kalega remain doubtful.

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides since September 2010. In the previous 25 meetings, URA have won eight, Express five with the other 12 all ending in draws. Express come into the game unbeaten in their last five games against URA (W3 D2). The two draws have come in the last two meetings, both ending 0-0. URA have won only one of their last seven visits to Wankulukuku (D5 L1). The sole victory during that period was in a 2-1 triumph back in February 2020.

The other game on Friday will have BUL FC host Tooro United at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe.

