Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Police FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Tuesday, 29-03-2022 @4pm

Pressure is slowly starting to build on Express FC Interim head coach James Odoch as the team is not winning games.

Since the victory over Tooro United at the start of the year, the Red Eagles have not won in eight League games, drawing seven and losing the other.

Under the stewardship of Odoch, they are winless in six across all competitions (D4 L2).

Their latest contest at home was the penalty shootout defeat to eternal rivals SC Villa last week, in the Uganda Cup. The loss to the Jogoos all but ended their chances of winning anything this season.

Express will start Friday in 6th spot with 33 points, 16 adrift of leaders Vipers SC.

They are currently enduring off-field issues with several senior players striking. The youngsters who have come in have tried but so far and will need to try again on Tuesday.

For Police, they are intent on ensuring they avoid relegation this season.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Cops have since improved and find themselves starting the day in 9th spot.

However, they have accumulated only 24 points and are five away from the drop zone.

The Cops are currently enjoying a 6-game unbeaten run in the league (W1 D5) and will be hoping that run can continue at the home of the defending champions.

Express are still without a number of first-team players. Martin Kiiza is away with the national team in Uzbekistan. Godfrey Lwesibawa went AWOL. Murushid Juuko and Abel Etrude are also not available due to unexplained reasons. Mahad Yaya has been carrying a knock and he will be a game-time decision. However, Eric Kambale who refused to play against Mbarara City is back and expected to feature.

Police FC goalkeeper Tom Ikara returns from suspension after missing the last game against. Forward Marvin Oshaba recovered from illness and is available for selection. Defender Hassan Mahmood, right back Eddy Kapampa and Mubarak Nsubuga are long-term absentees.

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides since October 2010. In the past 24 meetings, Express have won 12, Police six with the other six all ending in draws. Express have a good recent-record against Police, winning five of the past six meetings between the two sides including the penalty shootout victory in the Uganda Cup back in February 2019. The only exception in that period was Police’s 6-1 hammering of the Red Eagles on January 15, 2020. The first meeting between the two sides, this season, ended in a 2-1 victory for the Red Eagles at Lugogo. Express were 2-0 victors the last times Police visited Wankulukuku.

The other game on Tuesday will see Gaddafi FC host UPDF FC at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja at 2pm.

