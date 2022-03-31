KAMPALA – The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) and Kansai Plascon Uganda have inked a deal that earmarks the latter as the main sponsors of the national side (Cricket Cranes).

The two year sponsorship worth UGX240M was unveiled at Cricket Oval in Lugogo on Thursday, March 31.

The package involves both cash and none-cash commitments by the paint giants.

UGX 140M is the total cash commitment while the other UGX 100M will be activation commitment.

Speaking at the sponsorship unveiling, UCA CEO Martin Ondeko said that the deal comes in timely given the Cricket Cranes hectic upcoming schedule.

“Today is a great day for Uganda Sports in general and Cricket to be specific. Ondeke said.

“Securing a major sponsor of the calibre of Plascon Uganda is not easy especially considering the battering global economies have suffered for the past two years.

“Many companies closed shop, few are barely breaking even and even fewer are willing to offer any support of any kind. So this partnership is a call to even more responsibility. We must up our game in all aspects so Plascon can leverage off the great results.”

He added that; “I’m particularly overjoyed because this year we have quite a tough schedule ahead of us. On Monday the team will be heading out for the tour of Namibia, we have World Cup qualifiers in July, the Pearl of Africa series, the Tour of Nigeria among other activities. So this partnership lightens the financial load of participating in all these tournaments.”

Henceforth during non-ICC tournaments, Plascon will have its branding on the front of Cricket jersey, while for ICC events, the branding will be carried on the sleeves. The agreement also covers the branding of the training kit.

Speaking about the partnership the Plascon MD Santosh Gumte noted that; “At Plascon we celebrate colour in all aspects of our consumers’ lives. But that’s not merely a marketing mantra. It’s our DNA. It’s the compass that guides everything we do. Colour is more than just paint; It’s about adding value, joy and beauty to our everyday life, in the things that we do. This sponsorship is a continuation of that commitment.

“We appreciate the role of sports development in our lives, providing employment, international accolades galvanising people from all walks of life. The passion and camaraderie at the games epitomizes what Plascon stands for; the colour we strive to bring to everyone’s world. We wish our national team the very best going forward. They can go out there knowing that Plascon’s support is guaranteed. We will also look at development initiatives for the players off the field including internships, trainings, business workshops to help them have more productive lives.”

With the tour of Namibia looming, the national team will clearly not be short on motivation.

Breakdown of Sponsorship

Cash Commitment

-UGX240M – Total two year sponsorship

-UGX140M – Total cash commitment for two years

-UGX70M – Total cash per year

Non-cash commitment

-UGX100M – Total two year activation commitment

-UGX50M – Annual activation commitment

Calendar for Cricket Cranes

April 6 – 13 Tour of Namibia

June 14 – 28 Host Challenge League

July 8 – 18 World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe

July 28 – 12 Aug Challenge B in Jersey

September Pearl Of Africa Series

October T20 World Cup, Australia

November Tour of Nigeria

Related