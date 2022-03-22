The Uganda Cranes have on Tuesday morning left Entebbe International Airport for Uzbekistan aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK 612..

A delegation of 38 people including 24 players will represent the nation at the four-nation Navruz Cup that will run between March 25 to 29.

Vipers SC striker Yunus Sentamu has reportedly been left behind for indiscipline reasons having refused to join camp earlier.

He has been replaced by club mate and left-back Aziz Kayondo.

The Navruz Cup will have Tajikistan, hosts Uzbekistan and Kyrgz Republic and Uganda.

The Cranes are using it as a precursor of the the upcoming AFCON 2023 and CHAN 2023 qualifiers.

“We are using the Navruz Cup to assemble the teams that will feature in the qualifiers of CHAN 2023 and AFCON 2023 tournaments. Said Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic before departure on Tuesday.

“There is a balance of players in the Uganda Premier League as well as those featuring in the diaspora leagues.”

The team has 13 players featuring for the different clubs in the Uganda Premier League and 11 of those are foreign based.

Uganda Cranes had on Sunday played a regional tour match against Buganda region select at the Naama playground in Mityana (ended 1-1).

Uganda Cranes open the Cup campaign against Tajikistan on 25th March 2022. On the same day, Uzbekistan shall take on Krygz Republic.

The third place play-off and final matches will then be held on 29th March 2022.

All matches will be played at Markaziy stadium in Namangan.

The 24 man squad

Faruku Miya (Lviv, Ukraine), Bayo Fahad Aziz (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Mugabi Bevis Kristofer Kizito (Motherwell, Scotland), Kyambadde Allan (El Gouna, Egypt), Lukwago Charles (St George, Ethiopia), Ndondhi Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Okello Allan (Paradou AC, Algeria), Kakooza Derrick (Valmiera, Lativa), Okwi Emmanuel Arnold (Kiyovu Sports, Rwanda), Serwadda Steven (New York Red Bulls II, USA), Alionzi Nafian Legason (URA, Uganda), Ochan Benjamin (KCCA, Uganda), Lwaliwa Halidi (Vipers, Uganda), Mato Rogers Kassim (KCCA, Uganda), Begisa James Penz (UPDF, Uganda), Kizza Martin (Express, Uganda), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers, Uganda), Achai Herbert (KCCA, Uganda), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers, Uganda), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Jurua Hassan Alidro (KCCA, Uganda), Karisa Milton (Vipers, Uganda), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars, Uganda)

