The Victoria Pearls have been invited to take part in the Capricorn Tri Series that will have Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia from April 19th-27th.

The Victoria Pearls have not had any major competition since their participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana in September 2021.

A squad of 26 ladies has been invited to start preparing for the tri-series and they will be working with a new technical team that will be led by Lawrence Ssematimba and Lawrence Ssempijja on an interim basis.

The experienced Barbara Mukankusi and Rita Nyagendo make a return to the national team after being away, youngsters Patricia Timong, Jimia Mohammed from Soroti Cricket Academy and Jaqueline Nakayovu earn their maiden call ups to the team.

The Tri-Series will be a big test for the Victoria Pearls who lost to both Namibia and Zimbabwe at the qualifiers in Botswana.

Uganda is ranked 19th in the World, Namibia 21st and Zimbabwe is the highest ranked at 11th. The tournament will have T20i status therefore there are ranking points to collect for the sides during the series.

The Squad

Barbara Mukankusi, 2. Jimia Mohammed, 3. Patricia Timong, 4. Shakira Sadick, 5. Kevin Awino, 6. Leona Babirye, 7. Janet Mbabazi, 8. Rita Musamali, 9.Naomi Kayondo, 10. Maria Nyende, 11. Susan Kakai, 12. Jaqueline Nakayovu, 13. Janet Nakiranda, 14. Rita Nyagendo, 15. Evelyn Anyipo, 16. Eunice Kobusingye, 17. Racheal Acan, 18. Patricia Malemikia, 19. Phionah Kulume, 20. Mildred Anyingo, 21. Mary Akello, 22. Sarah Walaza, 23. Consy Aweko, 24. Christine Anayo, 25. Gloria Obukor, 26. Sarah Akiteng.

Related