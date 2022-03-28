Uganda Premier League

Monday, 28-03-2022

Mbarara City 1-1 BUL FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Mbarara City and BUL FC played out to a 1-1 draw in a Uganda Premier League game played at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on a Monday.

Solomon Okwalinga first half goal wasn’t enough for the Ankole Lion to claim maximum points in their bid for league survival as forward Ibrahim Nsimbe scored late to level matters.

Both teams have failed to win in back-to-back games following draws last week.

The draw for Ankole Lions means their are denied a chance to move closer to safety as they stay in 15th with 19 points, three adrift of safety.

Forward Henry Kitegenyi would have put hosts ahead early only for his effort, from inside the area, to sail over

At the stroke of halftime, Mbarara’s captain Okwalinga headed hosts into the lead off Steven Othieno’s cross.

Five minutes after the break, Seiri Arigumaho missed a golden opportunity to double the hosts lead as he shot straight at Emmanuel Kalyowa while through on goal.

Nsimbe then tapped wide while inches away from the goal line before making amends on 79 minutes with a well-deserved equalizer.

BUL stay 4th with 38 points from 22 games.

In their next fixtures, Mbarara City will be away to Arua Hill on Wednesday April 06 while BUL host URA FC on Monday, April 04.

