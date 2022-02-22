Uganda Cup – Round of 32

Wakiso Giants FC vs Kyetume FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Tuesday, 22-02-2022 @3pm

There will be no love lost on Tuesday when Wakiso Giants host Kyetume FC at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in the Uganda Cup round of 32.

The two sides have been rivals since their days in the FUFA Big League back in the 2018/19 season.

Even with Kyetume back in the second tier, they are expected to try and produce a decent performance.

For Wakiso, they head into the clash as outright favourites to go through.

They edged Kiyinda Boys FC 1-0 in the round of 32 and since then, their form has deeped.

Alex Gitta’s side are currently on a two-game winless run and coming off a 5-0 thrashing at home to URA.

For Gitta, their aim is to try and go as far as possible in the Cup.

“Our aim in the competition is to go as far possible and we gave ourselves a target of five games to play. Gitta said in his pre-match interview.

“The rivalry created in the Fufa Big League doesn’t matter at the moment but our primary focus is getting the result that will take us to the next round.”

Wakiso will have defender Edward Satulo and midfielders Titus Ssematimba and Hassan Ssenyonjo back from injury. However, Shariph Kimbowa, Hassan Wasswa Dazo and Simon Namwanja will not be able to feature.

This will be the 8th meeting between the two sides with one win for either side and the rest draws. Kyetume won the last meeting between the two sides 3-2 back in April 2021.

Kyetume edged Nsambya SC 4-3 a the round of 32.

