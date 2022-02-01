Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars 0-3 URA FC

Kavumba Recreational Grounds

Tuesday, 01-02-2022

Steven Mukwala scored two of the easiest goals of his career as URA FC eased past Bright Stars 3-0 at Kavumba on Tuesday.

The first came 11 minutes after the break when Simon Tamale failed to gather following a mix-up with defender Andrew Kaggwa to ensure Mukwala fires into an empty net.

Inside the second minute of additional time, Andrew Kaggwa played a lazy back-pass to Tamale and Mukwala intercepted before rounding the custodian and walking the ball into the back of the net.

Mukwala’s brace came after Viane Ssekajugo has expertly handed the Tax Collectors a 1-0 halftime lead. The former Wakiso Giants forward showed a great deal of zeel to win the ball just past the centre line before driving forward as curling a brilliant strike past Tamale.

URA who have struggled to win games this season were the better side on the day and were unlucky not to score more.

Ibrahim Dada who was deputising for the injured Cromwel Rwothomio, had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Saidi flashed a freekick wide while Mukwala headed Shafik Kagimu’s freekick agonisingly wide.

For Bright Stars, they never really looked like getting back into the game from the moment they fell behind.

They had chances if their own, most notably Nelson Ssenkatuka missing a seater before halftime.

The captain had also headed wide while unmarked in the area while Isa Bugembe saw a deflected freekick easily dealt with by Alionzi Nafian.

Victory is URA’s 6th of the season and sees them climb into 5th spot with 25 points.

For Bright Stars, they stay third from bottom on 11 points from 15 games.

URA FC completes the first round on Friday, February 04 away to Busoga United while Bright Stars kick-start their second round away to Onduparaka FC.

The Uganda Premier League continues on Wednesday with Vipers SC hosting SC Villa at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende

Related