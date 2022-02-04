Uganda Premier League

Busoga United 1-3 URA FC

Kakindu Stadium

Friday, 04-02-2022

Steven Mukwala continued his recent-fine run of form as he scored twice in URA FC’s 3-1 win over Busoga United on Friday.

The striker who also netted twice on Tuesday, away ti Bright Stars, scored two headed goals to put the Tax Collectors 2-0 up at halftime.

First, he connected neatly with Arafat Ggaliwango’s cross before doing likewise with Ibrahim Dada’s teasing in-swinger, taking his tally to 11 goals for the season.

The hosts who came into the game on a two-game unbeaten run, were handed a life-line as Anwar Ntege converted from the spot after Ggaliwango clumsy brought down Hassan Kintu in the area.

However, that is as close as they came to taking something for the game with substitute Ivan Sserubiru expertly scoring a freekick to put URA out of sight.

Victory is URA’s seventh for the season and it takes them to 28 points, five behind leaders Vipers SC.

For Busoga United, they stay in 15th on 11 points and this is their 10th loss of the campaign in just 15 games.

In their next fixtures, Busoga United host Mbarara City on Tuesday, February 08 while URA are away to KCCA the following day.

