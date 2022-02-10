The second round of the ICC Challenge League B will be hosted by Uganda from June 14th-28th. The tournament was scheduled to be hosted in Uganda in January 2022 but was postponed due to the global Omricon outbreak.

The Challenge League B is the global pathway to ICC 2023 50 over World Cup that will be hosted in India.

The 1st round of the Challenge League B was hosted in Oman and the Cricket Cranes were able to win all their five games and are on top of the table.

The covid global pandemic delayed the continuation of the Challenge League B in 2020 and 2021 but as the World Cup draws closer it has become paramount to hold the event.

Uganda hosted the ICC Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2019 and that was the last major cricket event hosted in Uganda, this opportunity gives local cricket fans an opportunity to support their team as Uganda looks to maintain its position at the top of the table.

Uganda will be joined by Kenya, Hong Kong, Bermuda, Jersey, and Italy in Kampala with the action expected to take place in Lugogo and Kyambogo.

The third and final leg of the Challenge League B will be held in Jersey from July 28th-10th August.

