Uganda Cup

Monday, February 21

-Kigezi Homeboyz 0-1 Vipers SC

-UPDF FC 1-0 Impala Hill

Yunus Sentamu scored with seven minutes to play as Vipers SC edged Kigezi Homeboyz 1-0 in the Uganda Cup round of 64 match played on Monday.

The forward lashed onto a poor clearance after Kigezi failed to deal with a Najib Yiga corner before firing into the back of the net from just inside the area.

This was a fixture that was initially scheduled to be played in late January but was postponed as Vipers had several players on the national team which had engagements in Europe and Asia.

It was not easy for the Venoms who handed a debut to defender Bob Oluoch and they were forced to try and unlock an organised Kigezi back-line, for most of the game.

The the chances few and far in-between, Manzoki squandered a golden opportunity to score in the second half but was later bailed out by the ever-green Ssentamu.

Victory sees Vipers book a date with Kalongo United in the next round with the game slated for Saturday, February 26.

In Bombo, UPDF FC also lived it late as they took care of Impala Hill 1-0.

Substitute Yassin Sabir grabbed the headlines as he scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first minute of additional time at the end of 90 minutes.

Sabir who had replaced midfielder Shafik Magogo towards halftime, swept home from close range with the game headed for kicks from the penalty mark.

The hosts were in ascendancy for almost the entire game and were unlucky not to go ahead earlier as both Philip Taban and Sabir rattled the cross bar in a space of two second-half minutes.

They got a glorious opportunity to score on 85 minutes but Ezekiel Katende was foiled in a one-on-one situation by goalkeeper Shamulani Kamya.

Victory sees the Army side become the first team to reach this year’s round of 16. They strolled past Soroti FC 3-0 at the round of 64.

Related