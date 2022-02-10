Uganda Premier League

Police FC 2-2 UPDF FC

Omondi Stadium

Thursday, 10-02-2022

Police FC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to UPDF FC at Lugogo on Thursday.

With the two sides not getting sufficient warm-up time, the Cops started the slowest and were soon punished by a stunning long-range free kick by KCCA FC loanee Andrew Kawooya.

Just before the break, Ivan Ahimbisibwe dispatched a penalty after he was clumsily brought down in the area to give the Army side a deserved two-goal caution at the break.

However, things took a different turn in the second half with Police turning the burners on.

Juma Balinya curled a freekick past Yusuf Wasswa after substitute Johnson Odong was fouled outside the area.

Yusuf Ssozi levelled matters with 20 minutes to play, feeding off Odong’s quick thinking.

In the final minutes of the game, Abdallah Mubiru’s side pushed for a winner which never came hence settling for just a point.

The draw means Police stay in 10th with 17 points, four behind UPDF who occupy 9th spot.

In their next fixtures, Police are away to Bright Stars on Tuesday, February 15 while UPDF host Vipers three days later.

