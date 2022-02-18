Uganda Premier League

UPDF FC 1-1 Vipers SC

Bombo Military Grounds

Friday, 18-02-2022

Substitute Paul Mucurezi scored a second half freekick as Vipers SC drew 1-1 away to UPDF FC on Friday.

The winger who had been on the pitch for just 12 minutes after replacing Hillary Mukundane, scored from a freekick after he was fouled by Rogers Adriko just-outside the UPDF area.

His goal was the only bright moment on a day the Vipers struggled to assert their authority in the scorching sun at Bombo.

They trailed to a first half penalty by Ivan Ahimbisibwe after the striker was brought down by Disan Ggaliwango.

The Venoms’ usually reliable striking duo of Yunus Ssentamu and Ceaser Manzoki who came into the game having scored 21 goals between them, failed to lift their side this time round.

Manzoki saw an effort saved by Yusuf Wasswa before heading a Najib Yiga corner over.

For Ssentamu, he wasted Vipers’s best opportunity to win the contest as he blasted wide from a good position after collecting from Yiga.

After going ahead, UPDF did more of the defending but could’ve doubled their lead late in the first half only for Geofrey Sunday’s fierce drive to rattle the cross bar with Fabien Mutombora beaten.

The draw takes Vipers to 40 points, four ahead of second placed KCCA FC who host Onduparaka at Lugogo on Saturday.

For UPDF, they stay in 8th with 22 points from 18 games.

