Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 3-0 SC Villa

St. Mary’s Stadium

Wednesday, 02-02-2022

Vipers SC moved top of the Uganda Premier League following a 3-0 victory over SC Villa at Kitende.

The Venoms started brightly and asked questions of a youthful Villa back-line that was without the injured Kenneth Ssemakula.

The pressure paid of early as Yunus Sentamu opened the scoring off a Milton Karisa pullback inside the opening six minutes.

Roberto Oliviera’s side could’ve gone into the break with a two-goal caution but Bright Anukani fired over from inside the area after two audacious passes by Kalisa and Ssentamu.

The contest looked to be balanced after the break but Ceaser Manzoki doubled the hosts’ lead as he fired into the bottom right-corner after robbing Amir Kakomo of possession.

Moments later, the Congolese striker put the contest to bed with his second and Vipers’ third of the afternoon, rising highest to head home Disan Ggaliwango’s freekick.

Villa never looked like a side capable of taking anything from the game as they created little infront of goal.

The win takes Vipers to 33 points, two ahead of KCCA FC who take on Onduparaka FC at Bombo on Thursday.

For Villa, they stay in 11th with 16 points from 15 games.

