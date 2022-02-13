Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC 1-1 KCCA FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Sunday, 13-02-2022

KCCA FC dropped three points off the top of the Uganda Premier League table following a 1-1 draw away to Mbarara City on Sunday.

The Kasasiro Boys took a first half lead through Usama Arafat who lashed onto Patrick Kaddu’s flick to head home inside the opening three minutes.

But Mbarara City levelled matters at the start of the second (half) as Jude Ssemugabi lashed onto Henry Kitegenyi’s low cross to side-foot past Derrick Ochan.

It was another game that KCCA failed to dominate as they allowed Mbarara City to grow into it.

Rogers Mato worked Martin Elungat with a fierce effort from outside the area before the goalkeeper recovered to foil Martin Kaddu on the rebound.

Substitute Yasser Mugerwa saw an effort tipped onto the post by Elungat but for most of the game, KCCA never looked like a side out to win all three points.

Mbarara could’ve won it at the death but Pistis Barenge’s effort bounced off the upright in the very last minute of the three that were added on.

Mbarara who have struggled to score goals all season had a few good sniff on goal but Kitegenyi blasted over from inside the area before his first-time shot was easily dealt with by Ochan.

The draw means KCCA stay in second on 36 points, three points behind leaders Vipers SC (39) while Mbarara are 13th on 16 (points).

In their next fixtures, Mbarara City are away to Gaddafi FC on Sunday, February 20 while KCCA host Onduparaka the day before.

