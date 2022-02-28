FUFA Women Super League – Match day Four

-She Corporate FC 2-1 Lady Doves FC

-Olila High School WFC 1-0 She Maroons FC

-FC Tooro Queens 1-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Tooro Queens put a halt to UCU Lady Cardinals’ winning start in the 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League season as the two sides played out to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

In the game played at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City, the Country Queens came from a goal down to deny UCU maximum points.

The Mukono based outfit had won their first three games and were destined to a fourth straight victory following Sandra Kisakye’s early goal in the 15th minute.

The hosts however, levelled matters through Ruth Nyakato to salvage a point and thus register their fourth straight draw.

Despite not getting all three points, UCU Lady Cardinals moved back to the top of the table with ten points, same as She Corporate but with the former having a superior goal difference.

Tooro Queens on the other hand move to sixth place on 4 points.

In the other games played on matchday four, She Corporate FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over troubled Lady Doves FC.

Fazila Ikwaput gave Lady Doves the lead at MUBS Arena on Saturday but a spirited second half performance saw She Corporate stage a comeback thanks to goals from second half substitute Ronah Regina Nantege and Phiona Nabbumba.

In Soroti Olila High School WFC who had lost to Uganda Martyrs WFC in the previous round made quick recovery by edging past She Maroons 1-0 thanks to Grace Aluka’s goal.

Matchday Five will take place next weekend with four matches on the cards.

Saturday, 5th March 2022

-FC Tooro Queens vs Olila High School WFC – Buhinga Stadium

-UCU Lady Cardinals vs She Corporate FC – UCU Grounds, Mukono

-Rines SS WFC vs Kampala Queens FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Sunday, 6th March 2022

-She Maroons FC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Luzira

Related