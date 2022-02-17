SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 26 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 19 to Sunday 20 February 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this round sees Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 19 February. This clash sees the Citizens looking to stay on course for a second successive title triumph, while Spurs are looking to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four come the end of the season.

“We will do everything to try to reach the [Champions League],” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. “But to use this word ‘win’ is more simple than to [actually] win. To win, you must build something important and have an important squad. Then you are ready to win. Otherwise you have to hope to do something outstanding.”

Another major clash sees Leeds United welcome Manchester United to Elland Road, with the Whites and the Red Devils renewing their fierce rivalry. Man United, like Spurs, are very much in the race for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League and have made some progress under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, though the German says he is still not satisfied.

“I am still not quite happy with the way that we play in possession of the ball, so this will have to be the next steps in the next couple of weeks that we also find better solutions in possession of the ball,” said Rangnick.

Elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend, Arsenal will chase revenge over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium – with the Bees having claimed a famous win over the Gunners when the teams met on the opening evening of the season – while another London derby sees Crystal Palace play host to Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will back themselves to beat Norwich City, Everton face a crunch clash away to Southampton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Leicester City to Molineux for a Midlands derby in which Bruno Lage will hope to again prove his tactical acumen.

Premier League broadcast details, 19-20 February 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 19 February

14:30: West Ham United v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Arsenal v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Aston Villa v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

17:00: Crystal Palace v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Liverpool v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Southampton v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

19:30: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 20 February

16:00: Leeds United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

