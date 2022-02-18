Uganda Premier League

Busoga United 1-0 Express FC

Kakindu Stadium

Saturday, 18-02-2022

Express FC started life under interim head coach James Odoch, with a loss as they were defeated 1-0 away to Busoga United on Friday.

The Red Eagles who parted ways with Wasswa Bbosa at the start of the week, barely troubled Andrew Ssekandi in the Busoga goal and registered no attempts on target.

They failed to recover from Paul Ssekulima’s expertly finished goal in the first half as the forward raced onto Anwar Ntege’s over-the-top pass before side-footing the ball over the hapless Joel Mutakubwa.

Not even the double substitution that sW Godfrey Lwesibawa and Joseph Akandwanaho, who injected pace in their attack, could undo the hosts’ resolute back-line.

Deus Bukenya headed over while Lwesibawa shot into the wall when presented with decent opportunity from freekick.

For Busoga who have spent the entire season in the relegation zone, they performed extremely well at both ends of the pitch.

Even when Express went all out in attempt to level matters, the Students looked deadly on the counter.

Ngalo Fredrick headed over, Ssekulima tamely headed at Mutakubwa while Peter Onzima shot wide from just-inside the area.

The loss leaves Express in 5th with 29 points while Busoga climb out of the relegation zone and into 13th with 17 points.

The other game played on Friday saw Paul Mucurezi scored from a freekick as Vipers SC drew 1-1 at UPDF FC. The Army side had taken a first-half lead through Ivan Ahimbisibwe’s penalty.

