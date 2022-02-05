Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC 4-1 Gaddafi FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Saturday, 05-02-2022

Moses Aliro continued is brilliant start to life as a Wakiso Giants FC players as he scored twice in their 4-1 victory over Gaddafi FC on Saturday.

The former KCCA FC winger turn forward turned the Purple Sharks’ early dominance into a goal as he slotted in from close range after Sharif Kimbowa’s effort was parried by goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi on 12 minutes.

Frank Ssebufu had a chance to double the hosts lead but his fierce drive from just-outside the area, sailed over.

Aliro then fed off Simon Namwanja’s squared pass to side-foot in the second just past the half-hour mark.

Four minutes to the break, Kimbowa literally put the contest to bed, feeding off Aliro’s pass to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Gaddafi them brought themselves back into the contest as Alex Kitata poked in fron close range to reduce the deficit.

With 10 minutes to play, debutant Sam Ssenyonjo added his name onto the score-sheet as he fired home off Aliro’s set-up. Ssenyonjo who was signed from KCCA at the start of the season, was only 15 minutes into his debut after replacing Sharif Kimbowa in the second half.

Late in the contest Gaddafi were handed a chance to reduce the deficit after substitute Andrew Waiswa was brought down in the area by Namwanja but Hassan Musana skied his kick from penalty mark.

Fittingly, Aliro who has now scored seven league goals since joining Wakiso was named man-of-the-match for his brilliant exploits on the afternoon.

Victory takes Wakiso Giants into fifth spot with 27 points, six behind leaders Vipers SC.

For Gaddafi, this is their 5th loss of the campign and it sees them stay in 8th with 21 points from 16 games.

