Gaddafi FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Gaddafi Arena

Friday, 07-01-2022 @3pm

Gaddafi FC have proved to be a hard nut to crack in their maiden top-tier season.

The Soldier Boys have picked impressive results and look on course to stay in the Uganda Premier League.

Having already beaten SC Villa, Bright Stars, Arua Hill and Mbarara City FC, they picked a last gasp draw against URA FC early this week.

The good form, to start the season, sees them come into the game in 8th spot with 18 points. Victory against the Purple Sharks will see Peter Onen’s side climb a spot higher into 7th.

However, Wakiso has been in fine form and will also fancy their chances against the Soldier Boys.

Alex Gitta’s side is coming off a breathtaking 4-3 win at home to BUL FC on Monday, their 7th of the season.

They score goals for fun and if they can continue that trend, they will most certain win more games.

Their concern of late is conceding at the other end and the three goals let-in against BUL should not have gone down well with the coaching staff.

Before a kick of the ball, Wakiso sit 6th with 24 points and they can climb as high as 3rd if the other day’s result goes their way.

Gaddafi wil be without the duo of Sula Mpanga and Jamaldin Buchochora who are ill and injured, respectively. However, they welcome back James Otim, Adrew Waiswa and Bakali Magumba.

Wakiso Giants will be without goalkeeper Derrick Emukule who is suspended due to yellow cards accumulation. Hassan Wasswa is also a major doubt for the game while fellow defender Fahad Kawooya will be a game-time decision.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

