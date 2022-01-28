Vipers SC have announced the signing of defender Hilary Mukundane.

The defender joins the Venoms as a free agent after terminating his contract at Mbarara City FC, last week.

He is understood to have signed a three-year deal with the Kitende based until 2025.

His signing was confirmed by Vipers on Friday, January 28.

“Vipers Sports Club are delighted to announce the signing of defender Hilary Mukundane from Mbarara City FC.” Vipers announced.

Mukundane becomes Vipers second signing of the current transfer window. The Venoms earlier acquired Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye from Police FC.

Speaking in his first interview as a Venom, Mukundane described the move as a ‘dream come true’.

“The ambitions for the club are clear and I want to be part of this journey. He said as quoted by Vipers’ official website.

“I feel happy joining Vipers and it’s a dream come true because am at the biggest club in the country right now. I hope that many successes come from this.

“I can’t wait to put the shirt on and get out there and play for Vipers.”

