Uganda Cup defending champions Vipers SC have been drawn to face regional side Kigezi Home Boyz in the round of 64.

This was at the draws held on Monday, January 10 at FUFA House in Mengo.

For the first time, the round of 64 will not witness an all Uganda Premier League affair with all top flight sides handed draws away to lower division sides.

Joint record holders KCCA FC and Express FC will take on Busia United and PCCP FC respectively.

SC Villa will be away to Super Eagles FC while URA FC face a trip to Total FC.

The complete Round of 64 draw

-Rusekere FC vs Kataka FC

-Heros FC vs Gadafi FC

-Booma FC vs Nyamityobora FC

-Seeta Utd FC vs Tepa FC

-Kajjansi Utd FC vs MYDA FC

-Six O’Clock FC vs Mbarara City FC

-Kiyinda Boys FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

-Kalongo Utd FC vs Adjumani TC FC

-Bushenyi Veterans FC vs Police FC

-Paidha Utd FC vs Onduparaka FC

-Kigezi Homeboyz FC vs Vipers SC

-Kireka Young FC vs Kitara FC

-SC Tawai vs Ndejje University FC

-Basere FC vs Luwero Utd FC

-Super Eagles FC vs SC Villa

-Total FC vs URA FC

-Busia Utd FC vs KCCA FC

-Nsambya SC vs Kyetume FC

-Ateker FC vs Lugazi Municipal FC

-Jinja North Utd FC vs Maroons FC

-PCCP FC vs Express FC

-Bujumbura Utd FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC

-Iganga Young FC vs Calvary FC

-Tipsa FC vs Arua Hill FC

-Five Stars FC vs Tooro Utd FC

-Impala Hill FC vs Proline FC

-NEC FC vs Admin FC

-Kisugu FC vs Busoga Utd FC

-Bundimasoli FC vs BUL FC

-Mbale Heroes FC vs Blacks Power FC

-Soroti FC vs UPDF FC

-Free Stars FC vs Bright Stars FC

