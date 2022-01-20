Rally sensation Rajiv Rupalrelia will not take part in the 2022 National Rally Championship opener in Mbarara.

The development was confirmed by his team, Rajiv Ruparelia Rally team (RRT), on Thursday, January 20.

The team sights ‘personal family obligations’ as the reason for Ruparelia’s withdrawal from the rally which starts on Friday.

“With much regret we like to inform the rally fraternity that due to personal family obl, the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team will not be able to participate in the Rukaari-Lake Muro Mbarara Rally slated for 21-23 January 2022. The team announced in a press statement.

“We would like to officially thank all fans, RRT Team, Organisers, sponsors for your full support. We apologise for any inconveniences caused.”

